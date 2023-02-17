North Island MLA Michele Babchuk was pleased to announce the grant funding. (Photo supplied)

3 North Island areas are going to benefit from active transportation grant funding

74 new infrastructure and planning projects in communities all around BC are receiving funding

More people will be able to safely and conveniently choose active transportation to get around, thanks to provincial funding for new active transportation planning in North Island.

“These investments in active transportation plans fill an important funding gap for local governments in rural areas,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “This funding will help governments plan and adapt to the needs of their communities.”

In the North Island region, the following governments are receiving provincial Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants:

Village of Alert Bay- $18,600, Village of Alert Bay Active Transportation Network Plan;

Gold River- $20,000, Gold River Active Transportation Network Plan; and

Port Alice- $14,400, Port Alice Active Transportation Plan.

74 new infrastructure and planning projects in communities all around BC are receiving funding as part of this round of provincial grants. These include projects like multi-use pathways, bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and improvements to lighting, sidewalks, and road quality and safety.

By partnering with local and Indigenous governments to fund these projects, the province is giving more people the option to use active transportation in their daily travel. Making these options more accessible supports the province’s CleanBC commitments to increase trips by walking, cycling, and transit by 30 per cent by 2030.

