3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Multiple pets rescued, says Port Moody Fire Rescue

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious.

Port Moody Fire Rescue was called to the Heritage Mountain townhouse complex just before 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7), a release from Port Moody Police said.

Firefighters tackled the blaze quickly, rescuing three people from balconies when they arrived on scene. Three people were injured and transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Port Moody Fire Rescue said multiple pets were rescued, and an off-duty Surrey firefighter also helped.

Const. Sam Zacharias said detectives were investigating the fire as “initial information suggests this fire may be suspicious in nature.”

