3 per cent pay raise approved for Port Hardy mayor and councillors

Port Hardy’s new mayor and council will be getting a small pay increase.

At the Oct. 25 meeting of council, a bylaw on council remuneration was brought forward to be approved for adoption.

The bylaw states that if adopted, as of Jan. 1, 2023, the mayor of the District of Port Hardy will be paid an annual indemnity of $30,120, and beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and each year thereafter, the mayor’s pay will increase by the percentage equal to the British Columbia Consumer Price Index of the previous year to a maximum of three per cent.

As for councillor pay, the bylaw states that beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and each year thereafter, each councillor shall be paid an annual indemnity equal to 50 per cent of the mayor’s pay, which breaks down to $15,060 per councillor.

The bylaw states that in May of each municipal election year, “an independent committee will be formed to review council remuneration. The committee will be comprised of three district residents and any recommended increase in remuneration will become effective Jan. 1 of the following year.”

The bylaw also states that mayor and council are also allowed to be paid for “eligible expenses” they incur for being present at council approved functions conducted outside of the district.

Eligible expenses include:

a) accommodation;

b) transportation (airfare, car rental, ferry, mileage, parking, taxi, etc.);

c) registration or related fees; and

d) per diem allowance.

Council voted and adopted the bylaw.

When asked to comment, Mayor Elect Pat Corbett-Labatt said the pay increase was decided by an “impartial committee of three residents and a lawyer, and council decided to go with a raise of three per cent, not the recommended five per cent.”

She added council didn’t want to go with the max amount that was recommended, as they “wanted to keep it reasonable.”

