3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers

A logging truck dumped its load of logs onto two RCMP cruisers near Mesachie Lake Tuesday morning, sending three police officers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (RCMP photo)A logging truck dumped its load of logs onto two RCMP cruisers near Mesachie Lake Tuesday morning, sending three police officers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (RCMP photo)
An accident that saw logs crush the roofs of two police vehicles on the Pacific Rim Circle Route near Mesachie Lake on Tuesday morning has sent three RCMP officers to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A press release from the RCMP said as the police cruisers came around the corner at the 22-kilometre mark coming from Mesachie Lake shortly after 8 a.m. on the way to take up their duties in enforcement operations at Fairy Creek, a portion of a logging truck traveling in the opposite direction on the Pacific Marine Route struck a police vehicle, causing it to lose its load of logs which in turn struck a second police vehicle.

The load of logs fell on the two cruisers, crushing their roofs.

RCMP spokesman Chris Manseau said fire departments from Mesachie Lake and Port Renfrew responded to the accident, and an investigation into the incident by the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement has begun.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP is asking anyone traveling in the area to use alternate routes, and avoid the Pacific Marine Route for the time being.

