An American man has been sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle firearms into Canada through the Pacific Highway border. (CBSA photo)

An American man has been sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle firearms into Canada through the Pacific Highway border. (CBSA photo)

30-month jail term for U.S. man caught with firearms at Canada border

Jonathan Ressler was arrested in March at the Pacific Highway crossing in South Surrey

A U.S. resident charged with smuggling following the March discovery of firearms in a northbound vehicle at the Pacific Highway border has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

According to a news release issued by Canada Border Services Agency, Jonathan Ressler learned his penalty on April 26, 2023. He was handed a 30-month prison term after pleading guilty to the possession of loaded, restricted and prohibited firearms without a license.

READ ALSO: South Surrey firearms seizure highlighted in CBSA’s ‘border incidents of 2021’

Ressler was arrested on March 19, 2023, after border services officers found two loaded pistols and four prohibited over-capacity magazines during a search of his vehicle. One of the pistols was a prohibited firearm while the other was a restricted firearm.

Nina Patel, director general for CBSA’s Pacific Region, said she is proud of the efforts by CBSA officers and investigators on such cases.

“By preventing and investigating smuggling attempts, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians,” Patel said in the release.

CBSA logged a record number of such seizures in 2021-2022, intercepting more than 1,200 firearms – the most recorded in a single year, the release notes.

Ressler has been in custody since his arrest.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

border agencyCourtguns

Previous story
Interior communities brace for weekend rain as floods forecasted in Okanagan
Next story
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP

Just Posted

Christina Jackson signs the oath of office, which solidifies her new position as the town’s official Deputy Corporate Officer. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council roundup: Grant funds, Rogers cell tower, dog park, and more

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Ethan Bono’s goal in the first period of Game 2 against the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, April 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Bono’s late-game heroics send Alberni Valley Bulldogs to Fred Page Cup finals

Tyson
Tyson’s Thoughts: Let’s talk Stink Creek Park and the Safer Places Project

Town of Port McNeill Community Planning Facebook photo
MP Blaney demands government wharf in Port McNeill be repaired and opened for use again

Pop-up banner image