Stock photo of bird on a wire.

Bird contacting wires causes massive Port Hardy power outage

The power outage started at 1:18 p.m. and lasted until 3:00 p.m.

A bird contacting wires West of Highway 19 caused a massive power outage to hit Port Hardy on Wednesday, June 3.

The power outage started at 1:18 p.m. and lasted until 3:00 p.m., affecting 3297-3,300 customers.

Port Hardy Salvation Army serving lunch daily during pandemic

