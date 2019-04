U.S. Geological Survey photo A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit 170 km west of Port Hardy on Monday, April 24.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a small earthquake struck about 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 1:27 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

A tsunami is not expected. The strength of the earthquake was listed as magnitude 4.6. It occurred at a depth of three kilometres. Earthquakes Canada noted no reports of damage.

