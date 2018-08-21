(Natural Resources Canada)

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

A small earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

The 4.6 magnitude quake was first detected by Earthquakes Canada just after 6 a.m. and believed to be 4.0 quake, but was later upgraded.

It occurred roughly 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of around 10 km.

There are no reports of damage and there is no tsunami expected either.

Earlier this year a series of small earthquakes struck southern Vancouver Island, but experts say those were not an indication that the ‘Big One’ could happen any time soon.

READ MORE: Series of earthquakes in B.C. no cause for concern

Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

