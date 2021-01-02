RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

4 dead after helicopter crashes in northern Alberta

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

Four people are dead after a helicopter crashed in rural Alberta on New Years Day.

Alberta RCMP has confirmed that on Jan. 1, Spirit River RCMP responded to an Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT) signal in the Birch Hills County area. The ELT signal had been sent out by a Robinson R44 helicopter.

A Robinson R44 helicopter. (D. Miller - Flickr)

When they arrived shortly after 8:50 p.m., police discovered a helicopter had crashed in a farmer’s field, near the intersection of Range Road 10 and Township Road 771.

“The four occupants of the helicopter were confirmed deceased as a result of the crash,” stated Alberta RCMP in a release.

Police have secured the crash scene while waiting for investigators to arrive. No major roadways have been affected.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French confirmed there were no survivors. As to what caused the crash, he said it’s still too early to tell.

Birch Hills County is located approximately five hours northwest of Edmonton.

