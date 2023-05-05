Comox Valley RCMP say a man has been sentenced for possession of 1.2kg of fentanyl, the largest seizure reported in recent history.

4 years-plus sentence in one of the largest fentanyl seizures ever in Comox Valley

Police found a bag of drugs and cash near flipped car in the fall of 2021

A man has been sentenced following the largest fentanyl bust in Comox Valley’s recent history.

Comox Valley RCMP said Kyle Thomsen was caught in October 2021 with more than a kilogram of fentanyl, a 12 gauge shotgun and $2,800 in cash.

On Oct. 2, 2021, RCMP found Thomsen’s car flipped and abandoned in Royston. Bystanders told responding officers that a man, believed to be the driver, tossed a bag into nearby bushes and fled the scene.

The bag contained fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash, according to police. Officers then located Thomsen in a new car in the area, with a shotgun and a rifle in the trunk.

Police say that while officers searched for Thomsen, emergency services received a fake “swatting” call from Thomsen’s phone — reporting a fake emergency elsewhere. Police believe Thomsen was attempting to divert officers away from the area.

Thomsen was sentenced to more than four years in jail, on March 8.

