Suppression equipment was stolen from a trailer at the Beasley Fire Hall. Photo: Beasley Fire Department

$40K in wildfire suppression equipment stolen from Kootenay crews

Locks cut on structure protection unit trailer

Fire suppression equipment with the potential to protect entire neighbourhoods has been stolen from the Beasley Fire Department.

“At a time like this, words fail us,” the department said in a Facebook post.

On July 17, firefighters discovered a lock had been cut on one of the department’s structural protection unit trailers.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says the equipment includes pumps, generators, hoses and chainsaws valued at $40,000.

The theft happened just five days after $2000 worth of hoses and sprinklers were stolen from the site of the Merry Creek fire.

RDCK spokesperson Dan Elliot says that replacement equipment will be ordered, but it won’t be fast or easy due to the current wildfire situation.

“Obviously it is pretty disappointing and disheartening for this to happen in our community,” said Elliot.

“These are important resources to help protect our community the people who live here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

