42-year-old Indigenous man is missing, last seen in Port Hardy area

Roger Jolliffe was last seen on August 11, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM in the Port Hardy area.

Roger Jolliffe was last seen on August 11, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM in the Port Hardy area. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male Roger Jolliffe.

Jolliffe was last seen on August 11, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM in the Port Hardy area. Jolliffe is described as:

An Aboriginal male

42 years of age

5 ft 27 in (170 cm)

183 lbs (83kg)

Hair brown

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing dark blue Puma joggers, black shirt, black Jordan hat, and black and red Jordan shoes.

Police are very concerned for the health and well-being of Jolliffe and are asking anyone with any information to please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.

missing personRCMP