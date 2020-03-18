Testing kits for COVID-19. (Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

B.C. now has 231 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, including a new case at another care home in Vancouver.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new cases during the daily health briefing on Wednesday, March 18.

This means that there are 144 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 58 in Fraser Health, 16 within Vancouver Island Health, nine within Interior Health and four within Northern Health.

Henry announced that there were no new deaths due to the disease, but 13 people are now in critical care due to their symptoms – up from seven on Tuesday.

The new cases come as provincial and federal governments announced sweeping measures to combat the novel coronavirus. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks. The federal government announced $82 billion in economic supports for those financially impacted due to lay offs and sickness.

Henry reminded the public of Tuesday’s order for bars to close and restaurants to move only to take-out if they cannot ensure their guests practice social distancing – or staying at least six feet apart.

The next seven to 10 days marks a “critical time” in the fight against further spreading COVID-19, Henry said, because symptoms typically take roughly five days to show after contracting the disease.

“We are dealing today with things happening 10 to 14 days ago,” she said. “The things we do now are going to help us 10 days – 14 days – from now.”

READ MORE: Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

More to come.

Coronavirus

