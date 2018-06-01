5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Now that the U.S. tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and European Union steel and aluminum is in full effect, economists say its only a matter of time until consumers start to see the impact.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the tariffs Wednesday.

From pop cans, to the steel used for development and construction projects, the trickling in of increased costs will be seen through inflation.

Meanwhile, Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports in response tothe American decision to make good on its threat of similar tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

The tariffs, which apply to a long list of U.S. products that includes everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens, will go into effect July 1, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference Thursday.

“This is $16.6 billion of retaliation,” Freeland said.

Here are some of the items on that list:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

Just Posted

TimberWest is once again hosting the First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program

TimberWest has extended the deadline from Friday May 25 to Friday June 8.

$75,000 BC/49 lotto win in the North Island

You may be the big winner check your tickets!

BC’s Mobile Medical Unit to visit Port Hardy

BC’s Mobile Medical Unit to Visit Port Hardy

Port Alice to receive two new RCMP officer postings

The new officers will continue to live and work in the village

Provincial Award seeking nominations for outstanding teachers

Nomination deadline is June 18

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Most Read