5-year-old struck on Comox Valley road Tuesday morning

Part of Woods Avenue was closed to traffic while first responders attended sccene

  • Jan. 3, 2023 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Comox Valley first responders and RCMP were called to the 400-block of Woods Avenue in Courtenay Tuesday (Jan.3) morning after a five-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.

Around 8:30 a.m., members of the Courtenay Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and police attended the scene and closed part of the road to traffic, as first responders attended to the child and spoke with witnesses, including the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been fully co-operative with the investigation, said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

“There is no indication that speed, impairment or carelessness were factors in this incident. This is an unfortunate reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful during the busy times children are headed to and from school.”

The boy remains in hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries; police indicate he is expected to recover.


