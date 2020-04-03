People walk past a COVID-19 testing area in Burnaby, B.C. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

There have been four more deaths in B.C. due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, with three of those fatalities linked to an ongoing outbreak at a Vancouver care home.

B.C.’s health officials announced 53 new confirmed cases of the virus during a news conference on Friday (April 3), bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 498.

The province has seen 641 people recovery from the virus, and a total of 31 deaths.

“We are continuing to work very hard,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. “On a day when people have passed away it is hard to see the good but the slight reduction in the number of people in hospital is that way.”

Infogram

More to come.

