53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

There have been four more deaths in B.C. due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, with three of those fatalities linked to an ongoing outbreak at a Vancouver care home.
B.C.’s health officials announced 53 new confirmed cases of the virus during a news conference on Friday (April 3), bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 498.
The province has seen 641 people recovery from the virus, and a total of 31 deaths.
JUST IN: 53 new positive #COVID19cases in BC. 4 more deaths. 641 recovered.
That means there are 498 ACTIVE confirmed cases.
Totals:
541 in VCH
412 in FH
74 on VI
126 IH
21 in NH
— Ashley WASH-YOUR-HANDS-wani (@ashwadhwani) April 3, 2020
“We are continuing to work very hard,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. “On a day when people have passed away it is hard to see the good but the slight reduction in the number of people in hospital is that way.”
More to come.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
