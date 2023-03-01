A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)

A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)

$55M winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

First Lotto Max jackpot win of the year for a ticket purchased in B.C.

Someone is about to receive a big cheque.

A $55 million jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday’s draw was sold in the “Saanich North” region of Greater Victoria.

This marks the first Lotto Max jackpot win of the year for a ticket purchased in B.C. It was the only ticket in the Feb. 28 draw to match all seven winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play, according to a release from BCLC. Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

Once a winner comes forward, their name and the specific retail location will be released.

BCLC has not responded to a request to clarify which municipality or municipalities “Saanich North” covers.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling

Previous story
Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic
Next story
Washington state ferry connection to Vancouver Island won’t return until 2030

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of late North Island pilot Patrick Lehman. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)
GoFundMe started for North Island pilot who passed away in November plane crash

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club is ready to dazzle audiences with its upcoming biannual Carnival Ice Show “Once Upon A Book” March 3-4 at the Chilton Regional Arena. The show begins both nights at 7 p.m. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette photos)
Biannual figure skating carnival to hit the ice at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

Port McNeill councillor Leighann Ruel (fourth from the left) was the one who put forth the motion to restrict recording/livestreaming of 2023 budget discussions. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council agrees to restrict the recording/livestreaming of 2023 budget discussions