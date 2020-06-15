58-year-old Island woman remains in critical condition after fatal weekend Malahat crash

The 53-year-old motorcycle driver died at the scene

The woman injured in Saturday’s fatal Malahat crash remains in critical condition.

The West Shore RCMP responded to a single motorcycle crash at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 13.

The motorcycle was travelling in the northbound lane before it collided with the median. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as a 53-year-old man who died on scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was identified as a 58-year-old woman who was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

West Shore RCMP confirmed both were residents of Vancouver Island but have not identified their home town or released any personal information beyond their ages.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist was on scene after the crash and the northbound lane was closed while crews investigated and cleared the scene. The highway was closed for approximately four hours and reopened at 6:50 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Westshore RCMP