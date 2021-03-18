One lonely tree left behind with variously aged cut blocks visible over the mountainous range of Kwakiutl First Nation territory on North Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

One lonely tree left behind with variously aged cut blocks visible over the mountainous range of Kwakiutl First Nation territory on North Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

6 months after old growth forests report, Green MLAs criticizing lack of action

Forestry minister reiterates commitment to change, consultation

The Green Party of B.C. has been raising questions about old-growth logging in the legislature this week and last, challenging the government on its stated commitment to implement the 14 recommendations made by the old growth strategic review panel last year.

For three days, Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau argued that the NDP has missed the six-month deadline for immediate action to protect the highest risk old-growth forests, and has still not committed to a timeline on the project. On Wednesday, she and fellow Green MLA Adam Olsen read out submitted quotes from three Vancouver Island First Nations — Kwakiutl, Ma’amtagila, Nuchatlaht — who have old-growth concerns in their territory.

In response, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Katrine Conroy repeatedly said that the government is committed to implementing the recommendations and to engaging with Indigenous leadership. She listed the nine old-growth forests where the government temporarily deferred logging in September — none in the territories of the nations quoted — and reminded the MLAs that one of the authors is a Tahltan First Nation member from northern B.C.

Dorothy Hunt, an elected councillor for the Kwakiutl First Nation near Port Hardy and Port McNeill said:

“The Kwakiutl First Nation is not opposed to logging, but we have had a ban on old-growth logging in our territory for over 10 years. Yet new logging approvals continue to move forward without meaningful consultation and consent.

“We asked this government for deferrals in all remaining old-growth in our territory more than five months ago, and yet we still see new old-growth logging being approved in our salmon-bearing watersheds.”

The report, A New Future for Old Forests, was commissioned by the government in 2019 and released to the public in Sept. 2020 with 14 recommendations that would overhaul how old-growth forests are managed in B.C.

Two of the key recommendations were to engage Indigenous leadership, and “defer development in old forests where ecosystems are at very high and near-term risk of irreversible biodiversity loss.”

In September, the government temporarily deferred logging in nine old-growth forests it considered high risk in B.C., including Clayoquot Sound, McKelvie Creek and H’Kusam on Vancouver Island. Conroy, who wasn’t minister at the time, said those deferrals were made in consultation with First Nations in the areas.

None of those areas are in Kwakiutl territory, and yesterday Furstenau criticized the protected old growth as “stubby sub-alpine trees” that are not the big, ancient forests the old-growth panel was referring to.

“You can’t consult about trees that are already cut,” Olsen critiqued.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

BC politicsforestryIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Just Posted

One lonely tree left behind with variously aged cut blocks visible over the mountainous range of Kwakiutl First Nation territory on North Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
6 months after old growth forests report, Green MLAs criticizing lack of action

Forestry minister reiterates commitment to change, consultation

An adult Chinook salmon swims in Ship Creek in Anchorage in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
25 MPs co-sign letter asking DFO to open mark selective Chinook fishery

Blaney, Singh, May and Johns among signatories to letter

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

The Island Aurora in Port McNeill. (Gaby Wickstrom photo)
Training exercise to cause sailing delays for Port McNeill, Alert Bay and Sointula

“On Sunday, March 21 2021, a training event will take place on the Island Aurora”

The North Island U11 (Atom) Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
North Island minor hockey season officially comes to an end

The Eagles will be holding an AGM (in person if restrictions lift and allow it) in May.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria airport falls off Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Client information secure, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Most Read