6 new on-reserve homes now open for Kwakiutl First Nation elders and families

Six new on-reserve affordable rental homes are now open for Indigenous Elders and families near Fort Rupert, thanks to a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, and the Kwakiutl First Nation.

“This development will provide badly needed affordable, safe and comfortable homes for Kwakiutl First Nation Elders and families who will be able to live surrounded by their culture and tradition,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “We’re proud to be the first province in Canada to invest in on-reserve housing and will continue to work in partnership to open homes like these across B.C. We call on the federal government to, at a minimum, match our provincial commitment to funding new Indigenous housing.”

Located at 94 Tsakis Way and 100 Park Place, the development has two three-bedroom homes for families and four two-bedroom homes for Elders on Kwakiutl First Nation territory, near Fort Rupert. The two-bedroom homes are adjacent to administrative, cultural and health facilities, ensuring Elders have easy access to community services. Monthly rents will range from $500 for a two-bedroom unit to $700 for a three-bedroom unit.

The Kwakiutl First Nation will own and manage the homes.

“On behalf of the Kwakiutl Band Council and Nation, we would like to thank BC Housing for their financial contribution and making it possible to build affordable housing in our community,” said Chief Ross Hunt Jr., Kwakiutl First Nation. “We hope to collaborate more in the future, as we support Kwakiutl and all the North Island communities. Their investment has made it possible for families to reunite and move home.”

The Province provided $1.5 million for the project through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, a 10-year, $550-million investment to build and operate 1,750 new homes, on and off reserve. With this commitment, B.C. became the first province in Canada to invest provincial housing funds into on-reserve housing – a federal jurisdiction. B.C. has also opened all its provincial housing programs to First Nations.

“With this opening, urgently needed homes are now available for Kwakiutl First Nation Elders and families,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “I would like to thank the Nation for working with us to make this project a reality. I look forward to working together in the future, strengthening our relationship in support of the people we all serve.”

Residents started moving into their homes in early May 2021.

Quick Facts

– The Kwakiutl First Nation provided the land for the homes.

– Including these homes, there are more than 1,100 Indigenous Housing Fund homes completed or underway in 26 communities throughout B.C.

