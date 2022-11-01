An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

6 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Horne Lake

One patient airlifted to hospital in serious condition

Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

One person was airlifted, in serious condition, while the other five were reported to be in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager featured in new book

Four ground ambulances, plus the air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the southbound lane.

Social media posts indicated a sudden incident of hail around the time of the accident.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashvancouverisland

Previous story
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Next story
Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store

Just Posted

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay (left), Minister of Veterans Affairs, speaks with members of 19 Wing Comox at the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Centre Lazo, British Columbia, on February 10, 2020. Photo credit: Corporal Joey Beaudin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
MP Rachel Blaney says that veterans deserve better care from Liberal government

District of Port Hardy municipal signage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
3 per cent pay raise approved for Port Hardy mayor and councillors

Left to right: Marina Hargrave, lead for North Island, and daughter Park Hargrave. (Submitted photo)
The Campbell River Shoebox Project returns again for 2022 seasonal gift drive

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island