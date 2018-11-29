(Audrey/Flickr)

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

It might have been a wet week in B.C., but it’s also been a balmy one in certain parts, as seven temperatures records were broken across the province Wednesday.

The biggest jump was in Abbotsford, where 16.6 degrees Celsius broke a 2011 record of 15.1 degrees.

The other warm spot in the Lower Mainland was Pitt Meadows, where 14.9 degrees beat the 1932 record of 14.4.

Vancouver International Airport hit 14 degrees to tie a record set in 2014.

On the Sunshine Coast, both Gibsons and Sechelt recorded a high of 14 degrees to beat the 2011 record of 13.6.

In B.C.’s Cariboo/Chilcotin region, Williams Lake was a relatively balmy eight degrees for this time of year, compared to 7.6 degrees in 1980, and Puntzi Mountain hit 8.3 degrees, up from 7.4 in 2011.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO
Next story
B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

Just Posted

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job, report states

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce clears the smoke on cannabis companies

Luke Biles talks on the business landscape of cannabis regulation, businesses after legalization.

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the Surrey Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Most Read