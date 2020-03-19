7-Eleven Canada announces confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ladysmith 7-Eleven

Anyone who may have visited Ladysmith 7-Eleven between March 5 and March 11 is asked to call 811

7-Eleven Canada has notified the Ladysmith, B.C. community of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the 434 Esplanade Avenue store.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is the top priority for 7-Eleven Canada. We have temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location, and we will re-open the store on April 2, 2020,” the company said in a press release.

READ ALSO: Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Ladysmith Boys and Girls Club

Store staff are being asked to self-isolate with pay for 14 days as per the B.C. provincial health guidelines. Any customers who may have visited the store between March 5 to March 11 are being asked to monitor their health, and contact a healthcare provider at 811.

7-Eleven Canada has connected with local health authorities to determine next steps and will provide further updates whenever possible.

More information to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 March 19 International update at 2130: The ‘world is at war’, stock markets rise

Just Posted

Port Hardy local competes in first ever duathlon at UBC

Former Mowi Upper Island Riptide soccer player Jaylon Grenier finished 24th out of 69 competitors.

B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID-19

Chief Willie Moon says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members

$1 million ticket in March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw sold on the North Island

Ticket purchased on the North Island wins $1 million

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Local cases should not affect response – North Island officials

Does not matter how many cases are in area

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

7-Eleven Canada announces confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ladysmith 7-Eleven

Anyone who may have visited Ladysmith 7-Eleven between March 5 and March 11 is asked to call 811

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

COVID-19: Ucluelet calls on visitors to postpone trips to the West Coast

“We recommend you delay your holidays until further notice.”

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

B.C. Ferries halts all food service as sandwiches go uneaten amid COVID-19

Ferry corporation previously suspended hot food service, now stops selling ‘grab-and-go’ items

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Most Read