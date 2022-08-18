High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection
Next story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Resident has concerns about Stink Creek Park

Port Hardy council discussed a letter from DFO at its Aug. 9 meeting. (North Island Gazette file photo)
DFO sends letter to Port Hardy council, salmon farming industry consultations coming soon

VIHA logo
Overnight service interruption extended at Cormorant Island Community Health Centre

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom is running for office again. (Supplied photo)
Port McNeill mayor announces she will be running again in next municipal election