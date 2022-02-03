72-year-old punched in face while delivering newspapers in Esquimalt

Unknown man approached victim, demanded his wallet before attack, police say

VicPD is looking for public assistance identifying a suspect who reportedly attacked a 72-year-old man who was delivering newspapers in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 72-year-old man was reportedly punched while delivering newspapers in Esquimalt on Saturday morning.

The man was working near Greenwood Avenue and Kinver Street around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was approached by an unknown man, Victoria police said. The individual demanded the carrier’s wallet and other personal items before knocking the man to ground with a punch to the face.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries that didn’t require medical attention from paramedics.

As VicPD were not informed about the incident until Wednesday (Feb. 2), they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have related information to contact them.

The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on Kinver Street toward Wychbury Avenue. He’s described as a 25 to 40-year-old Caucasian man, short with a heavy build. The suspect had dark messy hair and wore a blue jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Saanich police warn of potential roadside electronics scam

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeEsquimaltVicPD