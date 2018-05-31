$75,000 BC/49 lotto win in the North Island

You may be the big winner check your tickets!

Someone on the North Island is $75,000.00 richer today.

The BC/49 Prize Breakdown for May 30 is reporting a $75,000.00 prize value for the North Island.

The BC/49 winning numbers listed for the May 30 draw date are: 11 15 24 24 32 43 with Bonus 39.

The North Island winner won the highest winning prize value for that draw date with no one winning the $2,000,000.00 and eight people throughout the province winning the $750.00 amount.

To make the prize claim the lucky winner will have to travel to a BCLC Corporate Office either in Kamloops or Vancouver and will need valid issued government identification.

BCLC reports that the processing time for a $75,000.00 amount is two to three hours but notes that they have to verify all prize claims before payment is made and the prize may not be paid out the same day.

All Prizes must be claimed prior to the expiry date as indicated on the ticket.

Somebody in Coquitlam also recently became the Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history, winning $30 million in the April 25 draw.

While the Coquitlam winner has request anonymity, BCLC does publish information about lottery winners citing transparency and integrity.

“We want to be transparent with the public and all lottery players, we want to promote the integrity of our games, promotions, and contests by demonstrating BCLC pays out the rightful winner, and we want to effectively market lottery products and fulfill BCLC’s mandate to the Province of British Columbia,” writes BCLC on their website.

The amount of information published varies depending on the size of the prize.

Once the North Island winner claims his or her prize BCLC may share their winner story on BCLC.com, social media, other news outlets, and a short video about the win might also be produced and shared online.

with files from Ragnar Haagen and lotto.bclc.com

