Roy Olson has been reported missing and is thought to be driving this Dodge van. (Submitted photo)

Roy Olson has been reported missing and is thought to be driving this Dodge van. (Submitted photo)

79-year-old man missing after heading up Island on solo camping trip

RCMP asks for help finding senior travelling with his dog in a camper van

A man thought to be headed north from Nanaimo on a camping trip has been reported missing.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said it seeks the public’s help finding Roy Olson, 79, who hasn’t been seen since July 25. He told his family he would go to Campbell River, followed by Gold River and then to Port Hardy. His family stated he usually goes between four and five days, but has never been gone this long. They are extremely worried for his safety and well-being, the press release said.

He was travelling in a white Dodge camping van with B.C. licence plate MN7 43L. He is travelling with his tan and black Rhodesian Ridgeback dog. He is known to hike along trails with his dog and if possible, avoids crowds and campgrounds, the press release said.

Anyone with information on Olson is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-2345, citing file No. 2022-26644.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Breaking Newsmissing personNanaimo

 

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public assistance locating Roy Olson, who has not been seen since July 25. He was thought to be travelling up Island on a camping trip. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public assistance locating Roy Olson, who has not been seen since July 25. He was thought to be travelling up Island on a camping trip. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
B.C. mom uses ribbons to honour late son, shed light on mental illness

Just Posted

Black Press Media File
Port Hardy RCMP confirm no shots were fired last night during apprehension of suspect

A campfire ban will go into effect Aug. 4 in the Coastal Fire Centre, with the except of Haida Gwaii. (BCWS map)
Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

The Giyuxw Lake. (Recreation Sites and Trails BC Facebook photo)
Kwakiutl work together with partners and governments to protect the Giyuxw watershed

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted file photo)
Chips happening on northern Vancouver Island