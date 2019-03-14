A large crane was needed to help lift and move the 40,000-pound red cedar log to its new location at the Maritime Heritage Gallery. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

An 800-year-old, 40,000-pound red cedar tree log sits on Port Alberni’s waterfront, where it will remain for the rest of the summer.

The cedar log, which is more than 60 feet in length, was selected for carving the First Nations Education Foundation’s (FNEF) Language Revitalization Pole in recognition of the UN 2019 Internal Year of Indigenous Languages.

The log, which has been lying in the woods near Bamfield for more than 50 years, was donated to the FNEF by the Huu-ay-aht First Nations. It was transported from the woods near Bamfield to its carving location at the Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society’s Discovery Centre on Wednesday, March 13.

READ: 800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at UVic

The Language Revitalization Pole will be carved by Nuu-chah-nulth carver Tim Paul over the next seven months. Once finished, it will be transported to its final resting place at the University of Victoria.

Port Alberni residents and tourists alike will have a chance to catch Paul in action at the waterfront throughout the summer. The central location was chosen partly for foot traffic, said Scott Jeary, FNEF volunteer executive director. The log is currently sitting between the Maritime Discovery Centre and Port Alberni Port Authority, and is only a short walk from where cruise ships will be docked this summer.

“It benefits everybody,” Jeary said on Wednesday.

Volunteers will be building a carving shed around the log before work starts at the new location.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Artist Gordon Dick, of Ahtsik Native Art Gallery, helps to lower the 40,000-pound log at the Maritime Heritage Gallery on Wednesday, March 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
Mowi Canada West releases statement on Nanaimo teenager’s workplace death
Next story
Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West releases statement on Nanaimo teenager’s workplace death

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time, all of us at Mowi are devastated by this tragedy.”

MLA Claire Trevena talks 12 new licensed child care spaces to Port Hardy

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years”

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

MP Rachel Blaney hopes DFO listens to locals about Chinook fishery issue

“I implore you and your Ministry to be thorough in your consultation”

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Province may be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells when companies go bankrupt

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Most Read