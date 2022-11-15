FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

9 firearms, 8 garbage bags of magic mushrooms seized on rural property in Greenwood

Three people were arrested as charges considered by BC Prosecution Service

Three people are facing possible charges after an investigation near Grand Forks led investigators to a rural property in Greenwood where multiple firearms, magic mushrooms and cannabis was found.

Specialized officers from the South East District and national weapons enforcement team assisted Midway RCMP and other nearby detachments at a home on Lind Creek Road on Monday (Nov. 14), police said in a statement the next day.

Nine firearms were seized, including a prohibited firearm, as as well as eight garbage bags filled with psilocybin mushrooms and two plastic containers of alleged illicit cannabis.

A 64-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman of Greenwood were arrested and have since been released following a bail hearing on multiple conditions, including not to possess any firearms or ammunition.

Because no charges have been officially laid by the BC Prosecution Service, the identities of the trio have not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
‘My child is suffering’: BC parents furious at shortage of pain relievers
Next story
VIDEO: Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2.5-year ban

Just Posted

The Celtic Celebration dance recital will be held Nov. 27 at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Celebration dance recital coming to Gate House Theatre

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP calls for more protection against disinformation

Port McNeill’s new mayor and council from left to right: Ann-Marie Baron, Michelle Carson, Mayor James Furney, Leighann Ruel, and Shelley Downey. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill’s new mayor and council officially sworn in to office

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?