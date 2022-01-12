Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Dufferin Place long-term care home next to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file photo)

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Dufferin Place long-term care home next to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file photo)

9 Vancouver Island long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Nanaimo’s Dufferin Place added to Island Health’s list of active outbreaks

Another long-term care facility in Nanaimo has been added to the list of Vancouver Island facilities dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Island Health’s website, there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Dufferin Place next to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. The health authority says the outbreak has been active since Tuesday, Jan. 10 and is limited to the Cedar unit.

As on Thursday morning Island Health is listing COVID outbreaks at nine long-term care homes on Vancouver Island, including Eden Gardens and Kiwanis Village Lodge in Nanaimo, Amica Douglas House, Aberdeen Hospital, Glenwarren Lodge, Selkirk Seniors Village and Clover point Care in Victoria, Saanich Peninsula Hospital in Saanichton and Oyster Harbour in Ladysmith.

The health authority said no admissions or transfers are happening in affected units at the care homes, staff movements are being limited, enhanced cleaning and infection control measures are continuing, and enhanced screening for symptoms among staff members and residents is taking place.

Last week, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released figures showing COVID-19 cases by local health area for 2021. Greater Victoria, the local health area on the Island with the largest population, had the most cases with 4,679 and Nanaimo was second with 3,096.

