UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

A wind storm making its way across Vancouver Island has caused a number of power outages and ferry cancellations.

Roughly 2,000 BC Hydro were without power Saturday afternoon, mostly in the southern and central areas of the island. Crews worked to repair the downed lines.

At one point in the day as many as 9,000 customers were in the dark.

Areas included Courtenay, Nanaimo, Campbell River and Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Saturday morning, calling for wind gusts to reach as much as 100 kilometres per hour through the day before easing off in the afternoon.

BC Ferries was forced to cancel a number of sailings, including between Campbell River and Quadra Island, and between Vancouver and Nanaimo.

For a full cancellation list visit BC Ferries’ website.

