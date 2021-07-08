(Pxfuel)

A cocktail to-go? B.C. to allow mixed drinks to be served with takeout, delivery orders

Mixed drinks must be packaged for travel and be ordered with a main course

If you were hoping to grab a cocktail with your takeout or delivery order, you now can.

B.C. announced Thursday (July 8) that licensed restaurants and bars can now serve mixed drinks along with takeout and delivery, provided the order includes a main course.

The move comes as many restaurants have relied more on takeout and delivery throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and builds on earlier legislation that allowed for sealed and packaged liquor – such as beer and wine – to be ordered for takeout or delivery alongside a meal.

The public safety ministry said B.C. looked at Ontario and Alberta, which have allowed cocktails to-go since December and have not seen any repercussions.

“We’re continuing to open up new revenue-stream opportunities to help our hospitality sector rebuild in the wake of the pandemic,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “At the same time, appropriate safeguards will be in place to protect public safety and prevent minors’ access to liquor.”

The drinks must be pre-mixed, contain just one serving and state the type and amount of liquor within, as well as listing all other ingredients. Only adults with Serving It Right certification can deliver the drinks. Recipients must show two pieces of identification to prove they are of legal drinking age.

READ MORE: Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Food and Drink

