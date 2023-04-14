A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.

Locations of the 12 new Foundry BC centres have yet to be identified

Alex Delongchamp and Gurman Tatla take part in a mass group naloxone training seminar during International Overdose Awareness Day at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. Youth in B.C. soon will have easier access to mental health and addiction services with new Foundry centres being expanded to more communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.

Increased funding for the centres comes from the latest provincial budget, providing $236 million over three years to create more services for young people, including nearly $75 million for expansion of services.

Foundry BC says the 12 new centres have yet to be identified, but their team is working closely with families to identify locations during that phase of expansion.

Supports offered by the Foundry centres include mental health and addiction counselling, physical and sexual health care, peer support and social services for those aged 12 to 24.

Jennifer Whiteside, the minister of mental health and addictions, says the centres are a vital part of an integrated system for mental health and addiction care.

There are currently 15 Foundry centres across B.C. and eight others are in development in Burns Lake, East Kootenay, Fort St. John, Port Hardy, Surrey, Tri-Cities, Kamloops and the Sunshine Coast.

