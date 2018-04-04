TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Dave Landon Motors Owner Todd Landon shares a hug with Black Press Representative Lisa Harrison at the car dealership’s farewell barbecue.

A fond farewell for Dave Landon Motors

Dave Landon Motors Ltd. (DLM) has officially changed ownership to the Applewood Auto Group.

DLM posted on its Facebook page, stating, “Our last day here as Dave Landon Ford… Starting Monday it’s an all new ballgame and our staff is looking forward to the coming changes. Today is for reflection and celebration of 48 years in the automotive industry for the Landon family and staff.”

A barbecue was held at DLM on March 29 to celebrate Todd Landon’s last days as owner.

In an interview with the North Island Gazette, Todd said he will be “Consulting with the Applewood group for between three to six months, depending on how smooth the transition is,” adding, “I’ll still be here in case they need help with anything.”

He confirmed all his employees will be staying on, as that was part of the agreement with Applewood.

As for Todd himself, he said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for anything else, but is going to “Take some time, have a breather, and then reassess what I want to do next.”

He noted he will be staying on the North Island, and “It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of the community and to serve so many good people.”

Todd took over the family business from his father Dave back in 2006 when Dave retired to Parksville and then Kelowna (Dave passed away six years ago).

Todd spoke briefly about his father’s legacy on the North Island, stating he was “A good person who treated people fairly and had good business sense — he was fiscally responsible and he put those qualities in to me, which has served us well over the years and allowed us to stay here all these years — he was a good man.”

 

DAVE LANDON MOTORS FACEBOOK PHOTO The Dave Landon Motors sign officially comes down.

