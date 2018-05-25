OCEAN ARGYLE IMAGE Proposed Image (centre).

A memorial mural will be painted in Port Hardy

The mural will honour lives lost to substance abuse and mental health

A mural serving as a memorial to those who have lost their lives to substance abuse and mental health problems will soon be displayed in Port Hardy.

Ocean Argyle, a Port Hardy resident, proposed the mural idea to the Parks, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Committee.

In her artists’ proposal, Argyle explained that after losing a close friend in 2017, she turned to art to help process the loss and that the mural would be dedicated to her friend and “the countless other members of our community that we have lost to substance abuse and mental health issues.”

“While growing up I have noticed that Port Hardy, like all communities across British Columbia, has been dealing with a silent but devastating substance abuse epidemic and largely unspoken mental health issues,” wrote Argyle, adding “I want to start a conversation about both of these issues within Port Hardy through my art and to bring into the light the struggles so many face on their own.”

At Port Hardy’s regular council meeting on May 22, council heard a recommendation from the Parks and Rec Committee stating that “Council offer Ocean Argyle the opportunity to paint her presented mural on the District Sea-Can being purchased to house emergency preparedness supplies which will be located near the tennis courts and that staff be directed to enter into an installation and maintenance agreement with Ocean if the offer is accepted.”

Coun. Fred Robertson said that Argyle proposed the mural a few meetings ago and “worked diligently talking to the committee and planning and she’s working on a budget and raising money and the mural.”

He also noted that Coun. Tidbury came up with the idea to use the new container for the mural as he thought it would be a good fit.

“It is only through ongoing and open communication that we are going to heal as a community and provide the appropriate supports our community members require,” wrote Argyle in her proposal. “I hope this project encourages other community members to step forward with their stories, their gifts, and their skills to join the conversation. “

The recommendation to offer Argyle the opportunity to paint her mural on the new District Sea-Can was approved by council.

 

OCEAN ARGYLE IMAGE Proposed image (left side).

Previous story
Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Just Posted

A memorial mural will be painted in Port Hardy

The mural will honour lives lost to substance abuse and mental health

VIDEO: North Island Local Hero Awards 2018

On the North Island, we are blessed with many different kinds of heroes.

Port Alice Health Centre receives special appreciation

Society makes luncheon to recognize healthcare staff

Port Hardy approves the first step towards new subdivision

Mayor and council pass rezoning needed for new development

Windmill blade display finds a home in Port Hardy

The blade will be installed on the corner of Highway 19 and the Bear Cove Highway

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Most Read