Crown Isle can provide custom wedding and event packages. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A thousand expected for Hitched wedding and event affair

This year Hitched is happening at the Comox Community Centre.

Sunday is the day to find out everything you need to know if you’re getting hitched.

Hitched Wedding and Events Affair 2020 is a Black Press Media event on right now at the Comox Recreation Centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It features nearly 40 exhibitors with booths set up to offer information on everything from planning the event to wedding gowns to flowers to food and other reception plans. There are even ideas on what you can do on the honeymoon. Plus, there is lots of information for people planning any kind of event. The businesses on hand can help people with all aspects of an event.

Last year, Hitched attracted about 1,000 people, and organizers expect a strong turnout for the day’s event, which is aimed at communities across North and Central Vancouver Island.

A wedding indoors or out

Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community is a special community in the Comox Valley that can provide that special setting for couples getting married, whether you want an indoor or outdoor ceremony. It is set up to provide catered weddings for up to 160 guests.

“At Crown Isle here today, we’re offering custom wedding packages,” says Daniel O’Donnell, food and beverage manager at the resort.

O’Donnell says they have a clubhouse, with a venue that can hold up to 160 people. There’s also a smaller venue on site designed for 75 people. In addition, there’s the 18-hole championship golf course.

“We have 88 rooms attached to our resort,” he says, including the bridal suite.

There is top-notch catering available for a wedding or other event, and all of this can happen in a stunning setting.

“The pictures you can get a Crown Isle are very picturesque,” he says.

A little further down Vancouver Island, in Qualicum Beach, is the Crown Mansion Boutique Hotel and Villas. This offers a beautiful English garden in a historic forest setting, and like Crown Isle, there are custom wedding packages available.

“The Crown Mansion is more of an intimate setting,” says O’Donnell.

For more information, see crownisle.com or crownmansion.com.

Hitched takes place at the Comox Community Centre at 1855 Noel Ave.

(Stay tuned for more Hitched to come throughout the day.)

