Accused guilty of all but one count in Vancouver Island axe attacks

A judge found Lucus Morine guilty of all but one charge in provincial court in Courtenay on April 13. Record file pic

The man charged in connection with three axe-wielding road rage incidents in the Courtenay area last October was found guilty on all by one count.

In provincial court on April 13, Judge Catherine Crockett determined Lucus Morine was guilty on three weapons charges and one charge of assault with a weapon, but not guilty on one count of uttering threats. He had pleaded guilty to three mischief charges at the outset of his trial on March 16 in relation to damaging vehicles with an axe.

The next court date is April 20 to schedule a time for sentencing.

RELATED STORY: Accused testifies in axe attack road rage case in Courtenay

Morine was arrested and held in custody following the third incident, which took place in the parking lot of a coffee shop near the Comox Valley RCMP detachment on Oct. 28. Two days earlier, he had been involved in two road rage altercations in the Courtenay area and damaged vehicles with an axe he kept in his car. He had moved out from Nova Scotia last summer, in part, to plan for gold and had been camping at spots in the area. This, he explained, was why he had the axe.

On April 1, he took the stand to give his side of the story, acknowledging he had committed mischief but not the other charges. In one incident, following a near collision, he said the other driver came over and punched his window before he took his axe and damaged the other driver’s truck.

Shortly after, he came across a driver for a gravel operation, with which he said he had had disputes over land, adding the driver had tampered with his car’s fuel line. In the third case, he misidentified a vehicle he thought was linked to other people from the gravel company.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court