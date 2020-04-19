Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Active shooter suspect in custody in Nova Scotia

RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody

A suspect in an active shooter investigation is in custody.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

