Active shooter suspect in custody in Nova Scotia

A suspect in an active shooter investigation is in custody.
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities
‘Missing in the COVID-19 conversation is how the virus was able to mutate and transfer to sapiens’
Collaborative approach to relocate the grizzly was applauded by the Minister of Environment calling it a ‘power of partnership’
More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel
Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019
B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events
It’s a model other countries looked at, including the U.K., but is ‘not a strategy that works,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists
Crews quickly contain fire at Parksville’s Rod & Gun
Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask
Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard
The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing
Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased
Crews quickly contain fire at Parksville’s Rod & Gun
Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus
