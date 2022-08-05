Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society logo

Adult literacy program will help people build skills to succeed

MLA Michele Babchuk says people in the North Island will have more opportunities to improve their literacy, math skills, and digital skills thanks to increased funding for Community Adult Literacy Programs.

“We know how important it is to ensure that residents have the skills they need to succeed in local industries, especially in rural communities” said Babchuk. “These investments in local adult literacy programs provide opportunities for people to develop those skills, opening doors for good jobs that support families.”

The Campbell River Community Literacy Association and the Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society are receiving funding for their Community Adult Literacy Programs. These community-based programs are offered by trained volunteers and focus on basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation, and can be a starting point towards high school completion and/or further education or training.

The New Democrat government invests $3.4 million annually for Community Adult Literacy Programs, as part of our commitment to giving people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed.

