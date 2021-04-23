Air ambulance lands on Qualicum Beach road to lift badly burned man to hospital

An air ambulance touched down at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, along Laburnum Road in Qualicum Beach to retrieve a burn victim. (Michael Briones photo)

An air ambulance touched down on the road in Qualicum Beach Friday afternoon (April 23), to pick up a man who sustained severe burns.

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) responded to a “small fire” at the Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach at approximately 12:30 p.m.

According to Fire Chief Nick Acciavatti, one man sustained third-degree burns that ran the entire length on the right side of his body. He said the circumstances around the man’s injuries remain unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Upon arrival, firefighters treated the man’s burns and suppressed the fire, which began in the interior of an RV camper.

The air ambulance arrived at the cross streets of Laburnum Road and Highway 19A at approximately 1 p.m. to take the man to hospital.

