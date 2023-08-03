A land-based airtanker from Conair Aerial Firefighting drops retardant on a wildfire on Arbutus Mountain behind Shoemaker Bay, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A land-based airtanker from Conair Aerial Firefighting drops retardant on a wildfire on Arbutus Mountain behind Shoemaker Bay, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Airtankers attack wildfire behind old log sort near Port Alberni

Fire is listed as less than one hectare; aircraft from Abbotsford responded

A wildfire is burning behind an old log sort on Arbutus Mountain, west of Port Alberni. The fire is on the opposite side of the Somass River from the city.

Four firefighting aircraft—first a helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket (a specialized bucket suspended on a cable that hold water), then three airtankers from Abbotsford-based Conair—attacked the fire less than an hour after it was first reported on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The B.C. Wildfire Service classed the fire as less than half a hectare, and noted it was discovered at 6:47 p.m. Smoke was visible from all over Port Alberni, and people flocked to Harbour Quay and Victoria Quay to watch the airtankers circle the area.

After the helicopter dropped several loads of water on the fire one of Conair’s land-based airtankers, an Avro RJ85 AT, dropped long-term retardant on the site. The long-term retardant, according to Conair, inhibits combustion even after the water has evaporated.

As of 9:15 p.m. the wildfire was still considered out of control. The suspected cause of the fire is still under investigation, the B.C. Wildfire Service noted.

