Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District election irregularity goes to court

Electoral officer has asked for two area elections to be declared invalid

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District could be seeing a re-election after an “irregularity” was found in the 2018 official election results.

ACRD Chief Election Officer Wendy Thomson has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court to have the elections in Area B (Beaufort) and Area F (Cherry Creek) of the regional district either confirmed valid or declared invalid. If declared invalid, another election must be held.

According to court documents, Thomson was approached by two individuals who believed that some electors had voted in the wrong electoral area. A review of the votes showed that 13 voters in the Beaufort Area had erroneously voted in Cherry Creek.

Specifically, these erroneous votes originated from properties on Batty Road and Kitsuksis Road, which are properties in Beaufort that are also located in the Cherry Creek Waterworks District. This may have been the cause of the confusion.

Current Beaufort director Tanya Shannon won her election by a margin of 11 votes, while Cherry Creek director Dianne Bodnar won by a margin of only seven votes. A recount was conducted in Cherry Creek following the election, after Bodnar had initially been declared the Cherry Creek winner by just five votes.

Either of these elections could be swayed by the 13 erroneous votes.

While the matter is before the court, both Shannon and Bodnar will continue to fulfill their duties as electoral area directors. A hearing is scheduled to take place at the Port Alberni Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 3.

Because the matter is currently before the Court, members of the ACRD were not able to provide comment.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Suspended B.C. legislature officers protest their treatment
Next story
Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

Just Posted

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Portrait of an overdose: “She doesn’t look like a drug addict to me”

Remembering Gala Stewart: Mother of Vancouver Island OD victim using tragedy to raise awareness

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

The Tri-Port Midget Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season.

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

PHOTOS: Port Alice honours Remembrance Day, holds craft fair to get into the Christmas spirit

North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn photographed both events.

Winterfestival a hit for Sointula

Sointula Winterfestival is the North Island’s full-ferry destination ​to a weekend of… Continue reading

North Island Bantam Eagles shutout Victoria Racquet Club in Port McNeill

The Eagles improved their league play record to 6-0.

North Island Eagles Alumni defeat North Island Midget Eagles in Gazette Hamper hockey game

The hamper game raised cash, food and toy donations for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

The Tri-Port Midget Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season.

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Most Read