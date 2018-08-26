Alice Lake Loop roads partially closed due to wildfires

Two of the roads that make up the Alice Lake Loop have been temporarily closed to the public.

The Alice Lake Loop is located between Port Alice and Port McNeill on northern Vancouver Island.

The Keogh Main Road is closed at the 26-kilometre mark, and the Merry Widow Main Road is closed at the 40-kilometre mark.

Recreation sites in areas affected by the Alice Lake Loop road closures have also been closed:

* Maynard Lake

* Trout Lake

* Reappearing River

* Vanishing River

* Benson Lake

* Iron Lake

For more information about the Alice Lake Loop (including a map showing the locations of these recreation sites), please visit the Regional District of Mount Waddington website: http://www.rdmw.bc.ca/regional-services/parks/

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news:

* On Twitter: https://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* On Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

– news release courtesy of Shayne McCool, Quinsam Complex Information Officer