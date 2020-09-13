Aline Chretien, wife of former PM, dead at 84

Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.
Jean Chretien served as prime minister between 1993 and 2003
Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.
Smoke from fires in the western United States expected to reach north Vancouver Island this weekend
Port Hardy organizer Janet Dorward says the motto is “Your Day Your Way” for virtual Terry Fox Run
Allison McCarrick has been hired as the CAO for the Town of Ladysmith and will start in October.
Emergency operations centre reactivated
Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant
The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop
No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say
Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors
International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week
But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’
Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned
David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together
Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned
But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’
David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together
No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say
How much do you know about schools and education?
Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant
Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors