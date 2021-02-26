Several BC Ferries sailings are cancelled Friday due to adverse weather. (Black Press Media File)

All B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled due to winds, adverse weather

BC Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland for the rest of the day Friday due to high winds and sea state.

The cancellations began with the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route early Friday morning with the 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. By mid-morning, BC Ferries had cancelled the reminder of the sailings for the day.

“The safety of our passenger sand crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries says in a service notice. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Several other BC Ferries routes are also cancelled Friday including the 3:20 p.m. from Departure Bay, 5:30 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. from Horseshoe Bay and the 6:40 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. from Langdale. All remaining sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen have also been cancelled.

