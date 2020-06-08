News Bulletin file photo

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Starting next week, all BC Ferries passengers will need to bring along face masks on their sailings.

A press release from the ferry corporation notes travellers “will be required to be in possession of a face covering that covers their mouth and nose” that they will be asked to wear in situations where two metres of physical separation isn’t possible. BC Ferries notes the rule is in keeping with Transport Canada guidance and takes effect June 15.

Customers will be asked to confirm that they have a face mask, and must answer in the affirmative to board vessels. BC Ferries will not supply face masks.


BCFerriesCoronavirus

