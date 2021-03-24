All-day planned power outage coming for North Island

The power is expected to be out on Thursday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another all-day power has been tentatively scheduled for the North Island region.

The power is expected to be out on Thursday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to crews having to work on “a number of end of life transmission structures that need to be replaced as well as maintenance work in substations,” stated BC Hydro media relations Ted Olynyk via news release. “To complete the work safely a power outage is required. The outage will impact all North Island communities from Woss to the tip of Vancouver Island (including Cormorant Island). We’ve had to consider many things when planning our work and this outage; safety, required pre-work, equipment/crew availability, extended daylight hours and best chance for favourable flying weather. It leaves a small window when the outage can occur.”

Olynyk added BC Hydro hopes to finalize the outage date by April 9 and will provide residents with as much notice as possible.

