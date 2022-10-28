B.C. Ferries has announced that all ferry crossings on the MV Klitsa between Brentwood Bay ad Mill Bay on Oct. 28 have been cancelled due to staff shortages. (Citizen file photo)

B.C. Ferries has announced that all ferry crossings on the MV Klitsa between Brentwood Bay ad Mill Bay on Oct. 28 have been cancelled due to staff shortages. (Citizen file photo)

All ferry crossings on Oct. 28 between Mill Bay and Brentwood cancelled

Staff shortages blamed

All the BC Ferries sailings on the MV Klitsa between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay on Friday, Oct. 28, have been cancelled due to staff shortages.

A service notice on BC Ferries’ website said the corporation requires a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency, and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew,” the service notice said.

“That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations.”

The service notice said customers travelling with a vehicle may consider driving to their destination via the Malahat (Trans-Canada Highway) as an alternative route.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

BCFerries

Previous story
Fire chief credits 911 callers with saving Island brewery building
Next story
Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Just Posted

PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey has lots going on at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena

Port Hardy Recreation Photography
PHOTOS: Autumn Festival a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Marine Detective Jackie Hildering wades into the water next to the humpback. (Emily Cowie/MERS photo)
‘Absolutely gutting’: Mourning the death of Spike the humpback whale

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations