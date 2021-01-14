All search efforts for missing Langford man called off in Sooke

Langford’s Timothy Ross, 38, most likely drowned, according to JDF search and rescue

After four days, Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue have called off their search for Langford’s Timothy Ross, 38. They presume he drowned while kayaking. (Contributed - RCMP)

The search for a missing Langford man who went kayaking off Ella Beach in Sooke four days ago has officially been called off.

On Wednesday night, Juan de Fuca search and rescue accepted the most probable outcome for 38-year-old Timothy Ross.

“We presume that unfortunately he has drowned,” said Vicki Weber, senior manager with JDF SAR. “Our condolences and thoughts are with the family and everybody that he held dear to him.”

Timothy Ross, 38, left Ella Beach on Sunday afternoon and didn’t return back as expected by 4 p.m.

Since then, Sooke RCMP, the Canadian military and two local search and rescue groups have been on the ground, air and water looking for him. In addition, two planes from Civil Air Search and Rescue Associationsearched on Wednesday.

Weber pointed out that during their four-day search, she held onto the small possibility that Ross somehow managed to make it to a small island or was carried across the Juan de Fuca straight to Washington.

But on Wednesday, Ross’ kayak was spotted just a half kilometre offshore from MacMillan Road, between Ella Beach and Whiffin Spit.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of those who have helped and volunteered their time on this investigation,” said Sergeant Kevin Shaw, Operations NCO of the Sooke RCMP Detachment.

“It is directly because of their vigilance that the kayak was located and recovered.”

