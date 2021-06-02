Altercation led to pedestrian death near Uptown centre, Saanich police say

Man taken into custody at scene of fatal incident on Douglas Street

The death of a 34-year-old male pedestrian near the corner of Douglas Street and Saanich Road next to the Uptown Shopping Centre during rush hour June 1 is now being investigated as a criminal act.

Saanich police learned that a physical altercation occurred between two male pedestrians sometime between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday at the northeast corner of the intersection. Police say the disturbance led to the death of one of the men, who was struck by a passing commercial truck and pronounced dead on the scene.

The second man was arrested on scene and taken into police custody. The driver of the truck is cooperating with police and is not a subject of the investigation.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is appealing to the public for any witnesses to come forward if they haven’t already spoken with police.

Police are asking motorists to reach out with dashcam footage if you were in the area of Douglas St. and Saanich Road during the time of 3:30 – 4:00 pm on June 1.

